Saros saved 27 of 29 shots in a 3-1 loss to Colorado on Saturday.

Saros surrendered a power-play goal at 8:38 of the second period, and the Avalanche scored on an empty net at 19:28 of the third. The 27-year-old goaltender has lost his last five contests, despite surrendering only five goals over his most recent three games. He's 9-9-4 with a 2.84 GAA and .911 save percentage in 22 contests this season.