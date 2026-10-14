Saros allowed five goals on 25 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Saros endured a difficult outing and Nashville suffered its fourth defeat in six games. The Finnish netminder surrendered two goals in the opening period before William Karlsson beat him late in the second to give Vegas a 3-2 advantage. Saros then allowed two more goals early in the third, putting the contest out of reach. Despite the disappointing performance, he remains Nashville's primary goaltender and should continue receiving a substantial workload, though the Predators' inconsistent results could limit his fantasy upside.