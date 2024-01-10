Saros allowed five goals on 33 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Ducks.

Saros got off to a rough start Tuesday, allowing three goals in the opening period, leaving the Predators in an early hole they couldn't climb out of. The 28-year-old netminder has struggled since the holiday break, going 1-3-1 with a subpar .835 save percentage over his last five outings. Overall, Saros is 16-15-1 with an .899 save percentage and 3.09 GAA this season -- both would be the worst marks in his eight-year NHL career.