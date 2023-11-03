Saros allowed four goals on 31 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Saros was well rested after Kevin Lankinen played Tuesday, but the Kraken were just a bit better. This is the third time this season Saros has allowed four goals. The 28-year-old netminder dropped to 4-5-0 with a 2.68 GAA and a .909 save percentage over nine outings. He remains one of the NHL's few workhorse goalies, and it's reasonable to expect he'll start Saturday's game in Edmonton.