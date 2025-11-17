Saros stopped 18 shots on 21 attempts in Sunday's 4-0 loss to the Penguins.

All three goals that beat Saros were in the early stages of the first period, as Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby tallied the third goal just outside the 10-minute mark. With the loss, Saros falls to a 6-7-3 record with a 2.97 GAA and an .892 save percentage through 16 appearances this season. His numbers so far this year have been running parallel to his output through 58 games a season ago. Despite inconsistently finding the win column, Saros is far and away the No. 1 option for the Predators and will likely see a bulk of the workload moving forward. His next opportunity to defend the crease is Saturday against Colorado.