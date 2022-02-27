Saros will guard the home goal Saturday versus the Lightning, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Saros will get the start in the Predators' Stadium Series game. The 26-year-old has looked a bit shaky recently, though he ended a four-game losing streak Thursday with a 2-1 shootout win over the Stars. He'll be tested by the Lightning in this one, but Saros remains one of the league's top netminders.
