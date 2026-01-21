Saros was tagged with the loss in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres. He stopped 14 of 18 shots before being pulled in the second period.

It was a disastrous outing for Saros, who's now allowed three or more goals in each of his last three starts. He's been inconsistent of late and owns a 4-4-0 record in eight starts in January while posting a 3.35 GAA and an .892 save percentage over that stretch. He can be a solid streaming option from a matchup-based perspective, but that's where his upside ends at the moment unless he can find a way to turn things around.