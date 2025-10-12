Saros stopped 20 of 23 shots he faced in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Mammoth.

Saros couldn't repeat the stellar effort he delivered in the season-opening 2-1 win over Columbus, where he stopped 37 of 38 shots. Saros is firmly entrenched as the Preds' starting goaltender, however, and he'll aim to bounce back when facing the Senators on Monday. That game will mark the beginning of a four-game road trip for Nashville.