Saros picked up the loss in Tuesday's 5-3 defeat against the Sabres. He stopped 14 of 18 shots before being pulled in the second period.

It was a disastrous outing for Saros, who's now allowed three or more goals in each of his last three outings. However, he did emerge victorious in his previous two contests. He's been inconsistent of late and owns a 4-4-0 record through eight starts in January while posting a 3.35 GAA and an .892 save percentage over that stretch.