Saros surrendered four goals on 29 shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

Saros had gone four games without losing in regulation (1-0-3), but that stretch ended Thursday. He's made 10 appearances this season, and he's now allowed three or more goals in six of them. Saros is at a 3-3-4 record with a 2.94 GAA and a .902 save percentage. He remains the Predators' top goalie, but his numbers are only marginally better than in previous seasons. Saros could be given a tough assignment if he starts Saturday at home versus the Lightning.