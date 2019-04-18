Saros stopped 20 of 21 shots after replacing Pekka Rinne in a 5-1 loss to Dallas on Wednesday.

Despite the strong outing, Saros is unlikely to stay in the crease passed Wednesday and as such, has little to no fantasy value at this stage in the season. Expect the Predators to go back to Rinne when the two teams meet Saturday in Nashville for Game 5.

