Saros stopped 43 of 45 shots in the Predators' 2-0 loss to the Penguins on Thursday.

Saros was excellent Thursday, only allowing goals to Jason Zucker and Jake Guentzel, while stopping 43 shots in the process. He was outdueled by Tristan Jarry however, picking up the loss in the contest. In the month of March, Saros has been great, posting a 6-4-2 record with a 2.69 GAA and .916 save percentage. Saturday versus St. Louis marks his next potential start.