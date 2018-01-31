Saros saved 29 of 31 shots during Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Chicago.

With a high-end .923 save percentage and 2.33 GAA, Saros has been extremely unlucky to win just five of 13 starts this season. His fantasy value is limited playing second fiddle to Pekka Rinne, but Saros is definitely worth considering as a Rinne handcuff or standalone stash in deep leagues. Additionally, considering his strong play, the 22-year-old Finn is definitely a streaming option and DFS candidate whenever he receives the starting nod.