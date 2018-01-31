Predators' Juuse Saros: Takes tough-luck loss against Hawks
Saros saved 29 of 31 shots during Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Chicago.
With a high-end .923 save percentage and 2.33 GAA, Saros has been extremely unlucky to win just five of 13 starts this season. His fantasy value is limited playing second fiddle to Pekka Rinne, but Saros is definitely worth considering as a Rinne handcuff or standalone stash in deep leagues. Additionally, considering his strong play, the 22-year-old Finn is definitely a streaming option and DFS candidate whenever he receives the starting nod.
More News
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Receives starting nod•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Turns aside 27 shots in Tuesday's OT loss•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Set to start Tuesday•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Stops 43 to blank Vegas•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Covering cage versus Golden Knights•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Promoted from minors•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...