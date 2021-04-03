Saros will defend the home net in Saturday's game versus the Blackhawks, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros is looking to bounce back after allowing three goals on 30 shots to the Stars in Thursday's loss. Still, the 25-year-old has been outstanding since returning from an upper-body injury, as he's posted a .962 save percentage and a 5-2-0 record. Meanwhile, the Blackhawks have been quite inconsistent lately, losing three of their last five games while averaging 2.2 goals.