Saros will defend the home net in Saturday's game against the Hurricanes, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Saros will face a tough test against the division-leading Hurricanes, though the Predators will be motivated in front of him, as Nashville leads the Stars by two points for the Central Division's final playoff spot with two games to play. The Finnish netminder has gone 20-11-1 with a 2.32 GAA and .927 save percentage this season.