Predators' Juuse Saros: Taking on Carolina
Saros will start between the pipes in Saturday's home matchup with the Hurricanes, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Saros was solid in his last start Sunday against Minnesota, turning aside 24 of 26 shots en route to his 15th win of the season. The Finnish netminder will look to keep rolling and secure a second straight victory in a home matchup with a Carolina club that's lost two consecutive contests.
More News
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Picks up shootout win•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: In goal Sunday•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Lone bright spot for Preds•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Squaring off against Blues•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Yields five goals on 50 shots•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Gets starting nod Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...