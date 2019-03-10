Saros will start between the pipes in Saturday's home matchup with the Hurricanes, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros was solid in his last start Sunday against Minnesota, turning aside 24 of 26 shots en route to his 15th win of the season. The Finnish netminder will look to keep rolling and secure a second straight victory in a home matchup with a Carolina club that's lost two consecutive contests.