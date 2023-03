Saros will defend the road net against Chicago on Saturday, Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros surrendered two goals on 33 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Pittsburgh during his last appearance. He has a 23-17-5 record this season with a 2.79 GAA and a .916 save percentage. The Blackhawks rank 32nd in the league this year with a mere 2.46 goals per game.