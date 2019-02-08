Saros will guard the cage in Thursday's home game against the Stars, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros has been razor sharp recently, picking up back-to-back road wins over the Golden Knights and Panthers while posting a superb 1.00 GAA and .974 save percentage over that span. The Finnish netminder will look to stay dialed in and secure a third straight victory in a home matchup with a red-hot Dallas club that's won five consecutive contests.