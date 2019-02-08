Predators' Juuse Saros: Taking on Dallas
Saros will guard the cage in Thursday's home game against the Stars, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Saros has been razor sharp recently, picking up back-to-back road wins over the Golden Knights and Panthers while posting a superb 1.00 GAA and .974 save percentage over that span. The Finnish netminder will look to stay dialed in and secure a third straight victory in a home matchup with a red-hot Dallas club that's won five consecutive contests.
