Saros will patrol the blue paint as Saturday's road starter facing the Oilers, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Saros picked up a relief win against the Flames on Friday, as he stepped in for the injured Pekka Rinne (undisclosed) during the third period and denied each of the nine shots that came his way. The Finn should be a popular streaming option in DFS contests since he plays for the 2018 Presidents' Trophy winners and started the season 3-0-0 with a 2.22 GAA and .917 save percentage. Saros' challenger ranks 24th in offense despite the presence of Connor McDavid, who has absurdly averaged more than two points per game through the first five.