Saros will protect the home goal Tuesday versus the Sharks, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros has struggled to begin the year, going 1-4-0 with a .900 save percentage in five games, although that's mostly the result of him allowing six goals to the Jets on Saturday. The Finn will look to avoid a three-game losing streak against a Sharks team that has averaged 3.8 goals per game to start the year.