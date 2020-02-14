Predators' Juuse Saros: Tasked with Thursday's start
Saros will tend the home goal for Thursday's matchup against the Islanders, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
The 24-year-old came into Monday's game against Vancouver in relief of Pekka Rinne, and he'll make his fourth start in the past five games. Saros has been outstanding in his past five appearances, going 3-1-0 along with a 2.59 GAA and .924 save percentage in that span. Despite playing at home, it will be a tough test for Saros and the Predators, as the Islanders have gone 15-9-2 on the road this campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.