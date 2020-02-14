Saros will tend the home goal for Thursday's matchup against the Islanders, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

The 24-year-old came into Monday's game against Vancouver in relief of Pekka Rinne, and he'll make his fourth start in the past five games. Saros has been outstanding in his past five appearances, going 3-1-0 along with a 2.59 GAA and .924 save percentage in that span. Despite playing at home, it will be a tough test for Saros and the Predators, as the Islanders have gone 15-9-2 on the road this campaign.