Saros made 19 saves in a 3-2 loss to Dallas on Sunday.
Every goal against was scored on the power play. Yes, Saros needs to be the best man on the ice in those situations, but his teammates need to stay out of the box. The Preds surrendered seven power plays on the night. Saros is now 2-2 on the season.
