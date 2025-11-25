Saros will be between the home pipes versus the Panthers on Monday.

Saros has been on the losing end of back-to-back games, and through seven appearances in November, he's 2-4-1 with a 2.84 GAA and an .888 save percentage. Florida has generated 2.90 goals per game this season, which ranks 24th in the NHL. Saros has a .921 save percentage and a 2.84 GAA across 13 career games against the Panthers, but he owns a 3-9-0 record against them.