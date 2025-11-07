Saros will guard the home goal versus the Flyers on Thursday.

Saros is 1-2-1 over his last four starts, allowing 14 goals in that span. One of the regulation losses during that stretch was against the Flyers, when Saros allowed three goals on 17 shots last Thursday. The Flyers have scored just seven goals over three games since that contest, so they don't have a ton of momentum coming into this game.