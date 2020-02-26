Predators' Juuse Saros: Tending twine at home
Saros will start Tuesday's game against the Senators, Kristopher Martel of Fox Sports Tennessee reports.
Saros will get his second straight game, as he stopped 40 of 43 shots in Saturday's win over Columbus. The Finn has been solid in his past six games, going 3-2-0 along with a 2.63 GAA and .917 save percentage. Saros will face a nice matchup against an Ottawa offense that ranks 26th in the league in goals per game this season (2.65).
