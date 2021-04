Saros will patrol the blue paint for Friday's contest in Chicago.

Saros will make his seventh straight start for Nashville. Over his last six appearances, he's 3-2-1 with a 2.79 GAA and .909 save percentage, but still owns a strong 2.32 GAA and .925 save percentage for the season. The 26-year-old is 4-0-1 against the Blackhawks this season, allowing just nine goals on 163 shots during the season series.