Saros will face the Canucks at home for Game 6 on Friday.

Saros turned away 19 of 20 shots in Tuesday's win to force Game 6. Through five games this series, he's allowed only 11 goals but it's come with a lackluster .879 save percentage. To avoid elimination, Saros will need to earn consecutive wins for the first time since April 4 and 7.

