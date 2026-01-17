Saros will guard the road goal versus the Avalanche on Friday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros has gone 5-4-0 with a 2.88 GAA and an .897 save percentage over his last nine games. The 30-year-old goalie will have a tough task against the Avalanche, who are a relatively modest 3-2-1 over their last six games with 23 goals scored in that span. Saros is 1-1-0 against the Avalanche this season, stopping 62 of 66 shots, though both of those games were in Nashville.