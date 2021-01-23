Saros will patrol the crease for Friday's contest against the Stars, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros has been terrific in his first two starts this season, yielding just three goals on 74 shots while earning a win in both. It appears that he's officially taken the reigns from Pekka Rinne in Nashville. The 25-year-old will face a Dallas team that has yet to play a game this season, giving him a good opportunity against a roster that may need to shake off some rust.