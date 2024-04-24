Saros will guard the road goal versus the Canucks on Tuesday in Game 2, Zach Gilchriest of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros will look to overcome his Game 1 loss, in which he allowed three goals on 20 shots, including a pair of tallies in a 12-second span in the third period. The 29-year-old has lost all three of his games versus the Canucks this season, allowing a total of 11 goals. His Predators teammates may find more room for offense Tuesday with Thatcher Demko (undisclosed) out and Casey DeSmith slated to start for Vancouver.