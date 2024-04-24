Share Video

Saros will guard the road goal versus the Canucks on Tuesday in Game 2, Zach Gilchriest of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros will look to overcome his Game 1 loss, in which he allowed three goals on 20 shots, including a pair of tallies in a 12-second span in the third period. The 29-year-old has lost all three of his games versus the Canucks this season, allowing a total of 11 goals. His Predators teammates may find more room for offense Tuesday with Thatcher Demko (undisclosed) out and Casey DeSmith slated to start for Vancouver.

