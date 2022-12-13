Saros will get the starting nod in St. Louis on Monday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Saros has been tagged with eight goals on 66 shots while losing his last two starts. He's fallen to 9-8-2 with a disappointing 3.05 GAA and .906 save percentage on the year. In six road outings this season, Saros has registered a brutal 4.76 GAA.