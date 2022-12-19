Saros will defend the home net Monday against Edmonton, Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros has gone winless in his past five outings (0-3-2) despite holding the opposition to two goals or fewer in each of his last three starts. He has a 9-9-4 record this season with a 2.84 GAA and a .911 save percentage. The Oilers rank fifth in the league this year with 3.59 goals per game.