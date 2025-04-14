Saros will patrol the home crease against Utah on Monday, Alex Daugherty of The Tennessean reports.

Saros is coming off a 39-save effort in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over Utah. He has a 19-30-6 record with four shutouts, a 2.96 GAA and an .895 save percentage across 56 appearances this season. Utah is tied for 20th in the league with 2.90 goals per game in 2024-25.