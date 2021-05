Saros will guard the cage for Monday's game in Columbus.

After he was hammered for six goals on 55 shots against Florida, Saros responded well with a 28-save shutout against the Stars on Saturday. The 26-year-old is 19-10-1 with a 2.28 GAA and .928 save percentage in 33 appearances this season. He's allowed just seven goals in five games against the Blue Jackets during their season series, going 4-1-0 in the process.