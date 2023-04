Saros will patrol the home crease Saturday against St. Louis.

Saros is coming off a 43-save effort in Thursday's 2-0 loss to Pittsburgh. He has a 29-21-7 record this season with a 2.75 GAA and a .917 save percentage. Saros has gone 1-1-1 versus the Blues in 2022-23 while stopping 84 of 92 shots. St. Louis ranks 15th in the league this year with 3.25 goals per game.