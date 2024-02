Saros will patrol the home crease Saturday against Arizona.

Saros has stopped 128 of 142 shots in his past five outings en route to a 1-3-1 record. He has gone 19-19-2 this season with two shutouts, a 2.94 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 40 games played. Arizona is tied for 22nd in the league this campaign with 2.92 goals per contest.