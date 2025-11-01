Saros will be between the pipes for Saturday's home matchup against Calgary, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

Saros has lost his last two outings, giving up seven goals on 48 shots. He has a 4-4-2 record this season with a 2.86 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 10 appearances. Calgary ranks 32nd in the league with only 2.17 goals per game this campaign.