Saros will defend the road paint in Saturday's clash against the Penguins, per Max Herz of 102.5 The Game Nashville.

Saros has been trending in the right direction over his past few outings. In his last game on the ice, he stopped 24 shots in a 5-2 win over a hot St. Louis team. Overall, the 31-year-old netminder has a 3-2-2 record, a 2.82 GAA and a .906 save percentage across seven outings this season. In Saturday's road game against the Penguins, Saros should be viewed as a solid No. 2 goalie option in fantasy, given his recent performances.