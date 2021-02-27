Saros will defend the home goal in Saturday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

It's been exactly one month and seven starts since Saros' last win. Pekka Rinne has established himself as the No. 1 netminder recently, so Saros will need to battle his way into more playing time. The 25-year-old sports an .882 save percentage and a 3.47 GAA on the season. Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets have lost five of the last six games, producing just 2.5 goals per contest.