Saros will get the starting nod Sunday at home against the Blues.

Saros will start on back-to-back days after earning a win over the Blackhawks on Saturday. The 26-year-old improved to 37-23-3 with a 2.53 GAA and a .921 save percentage this season. However, he's struggled against the Blues; Saros is 0-2-0 while allowing 10 goals on 62 shots in two matchups with St. Louis.