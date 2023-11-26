Saros will protect the home goal Sunday against Winnipeg, per Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site.

Saros has won his past two outings, including a 24-save performance in Wednesday's 4-2 victory over Calgary. He has a 6-9-0 record this season with a 3.13 GAA and an .894 save percentage in 15 appearances. The Jets sit seventh in the league this campaign with 3.63 goals per game.