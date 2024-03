Saros will get the starting nod in Minnesota on Sunday.

Saros has been on a tear lately, going 7-0-1 over his last eight appearances. He's produced a stellar 1.75 GAA and .940 save percentage during that stretch. The 28-year-old has not lost on the road since Jan. 29. Saros is 27-21-3 with a 2.83 GAA and a .907 save percentage this season.