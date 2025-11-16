Predators' Juuse Saros: Tending twine Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Saros will defend the road net in Sunday's Global Series game in Sweden against Pittsburgh, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Saros stopped 16 shots in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Penguins, snapping his three-game (0-2-1) losing skid. He has supplied a 6-6-3 record with a 2.96 GAA and an .894 save percentage through 15 appearances this season. Pittsburgh is tied for 13th in the league with 3.22 goals per game this campaign.