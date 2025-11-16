Saros will defend the road net in Sunday's Global Series game in Sweden against Pittsburgh, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros stopped 16 shots in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Penguins, snapping his three-game (0-2-1) losing skid. He has supplied a 6-6-3 record with a 2.96 GAA and an .894 save percentage through 15 appearances this season. Pittsburgh is tied for 13th in the league with 3.22 goals per game this campaign.