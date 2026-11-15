Saros will defend the road net in Sunday's clash against the Sharks, per Max Miller of NHL.com.

Saros has caught fire as of late, winning each of his last four starts. During that span, he's posted a 0.98 GAA, a shutout and a .969 save percentage. Overall, the 31-year-old backstop has been a strong option between the pipes, compiling a 7-3-4 record, a 2.38 GAA and a .921 save percentage. Given his recent success, Saros is a must-start in all two-goalie fantasy formats against the Sharks, who currently rank 28th in the NHL with 2.55 goals per game this season.