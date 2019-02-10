Saros will defend the home cage in Sunday's game versus the Blues, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros has been a brick wall lately, winning three straight games and allowing just four goals in that stretch. The Blues are red-hot now, too, winning five straight and averaging over three goals per contest in the process. Something has to give. The 23-year-old has only played the Blues once over the last two years, and he was lit up for five goals on 15 shots before being relieved by Pekka Rinne.

