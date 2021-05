Saros will start between the pipes for Thursday's do-or-die Game 6 against Carolina.

Saros has started every game for the Predators in the series, and he's gone 2-3-0 along with a 2.59 GAA and .928 save percentage. The Finn has been a different goaltender at home, however, earning two victories and stopping 110 of 117 shots he's faced in two games. The Finn will need another outstanding effort Thursday if Nashville wants to force a deciding Game 7.