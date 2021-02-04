Saros will tend the road goal for Thursday's matchup against the Panthers, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

The 25-year-old will get his second straight start in Florida, as he stopped 23 of 27 shots in Monday's loss to Tampa Bay. Saros has been decent to this point in the season, compiling a 3-3-0 record to go along with a 2.82 GAA and .907 save percentage in six appearances. Saros will face a red-hot Florida team that has gone 5-0-1 in the early going, including racking up 3.67 goals per game.