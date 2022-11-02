Saros will guard the road goal versus the Oilers on Tuesday, Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros will look to bounce back from his fourth loss of the year, a 3-0 defeat versus the Capitals on Saturday. The 27-year-old has struggled a bit with a 2.75 GAA and a .910 save percentage in seven outings so far. Saros will face a top-heavy Oilers offense that could make things tricky for him.