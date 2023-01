Saros will patrol the home crease Tuesday against Winnipeg, Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros is coming off a 31-save performance in Saturday's 5-3 win over Los Angeles. He has a 17-13-5 record this season with a 2.75 GAA and a .919 save percentage. Saros turned aside 39 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Jets on Dec. 15. Winnipeg sits 10th in the league this campaign with 3.31 goals per game.