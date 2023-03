Saros will defend the home net against Detroit on Tuesday, Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros is coming off a 33-save performance in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over Anaheim. He has a 25-18-6 record this season with a 2.78 GAA and a .917 save percentage. Saros has six wins and a .941 save percentage in nine career contests versus Detroit. The Red Wings sit 22nd in the league this year with 2.98 goals per game.